Marvel's What If Season 2: Which Avengers Reprise Their Roles?

The third episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? is now streaming on Disney+, and it asked the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is an homage to Die Hard and sees Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to save Avengers Tower from the wrath of Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The episode featured the six original Avengers, but not every actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to voice their character.

In "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?," Jeremy Renner returns to voice Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. As for the other Avengers, the same voice cast returned from the show's first season. Lake Bell plays Natasha Romanoff, Josh Keaton is Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Mick Wingert is Tony Stark/Man. In addition to Fanvrea and Rockwell, the episode also sees the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Does Werner Herzog Voice W.E.R.N.E.R. in What If...?

In "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?", J.A.R.V.I.S. is shut down, so Darcy and Maria seek help from another one of Tony's A.I. helpers. They settle on "W.E.R.N.E.R." which sounds exactly like the iconic director and occasional actor, Werner Herzog.

While the W.E.R.N.E.R voice does sound like Herzog, the director opted not to join the franchise despite his previous appearance in another Disney+ show: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. According to the creators of What If...? at a panel moderated by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Herzog was approached to voice the role, but "respectfully declined." Instead, the A.I. was voiced by Ross Marquand, who also voiced Ultron in the animated show's first season and played Red Skull in Avengers: Endgame.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.