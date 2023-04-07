Matt Czuchry Joins Fan-Favorite FX Series After The Resident Gets Canceled

TV fans were met with some disheartening news on Thursday night, with confirmation that The Resident has been canceled after six seasons on FOX. But as it turns out, one of The Resident's stars is staying in the FOX family. According to The Hollywood Reporter's breakdown of the cancellaton, The Resident star Matt Czuchry is set to join the new season of FX's American Horror Story. This is the biggest revelation yet surrounding American Horror Story's twelfth season, as updates have been slim since Season 11 premiered late last year.

"It's not that I'm not open to it," series Sarah Paulson said in a previous interview. "I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, 'Momma's tired!'"

What is The Resident about?

The Resident found itself in a unique place in the pantheon of medical dramas as it not only told stories of doctors and nurses figuring out medical problems with their patients but also shone a light on the buracratic navigation they have to handle in the American health care system. The series also stars Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Melina Kanakaredes, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Glenn Morshower, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Miles Fowler, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy.

"Season 6 shows the amazing resiliency of this show," series co-creator Amy Holden Jones told the outlet earlier this year. "Even if we lose wonderful characters, like Nic and Mina, we create new ones who bring fantastic stories to fill the void. Making this show is the hardest work I've done, but it's also a personal joy and privilege. I was on set for the season finale, of course...This cast is the happiest and most unified I've seen in all my time in the business. The incredible crew loves coming to work. I will always be proud of all we've done and how we've done it. If it ends, there will be sorrow, but we rang the bell. If not, our goal has always been higher and higher, better and better."

