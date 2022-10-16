American Horror Story: NYC Promises Season Like No Other in New Teaser

American Horror Story: NYC is set to premiere on FX next week and now, the network has released a bloody new teaser trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the long-running horror anthology series. In the new teaser, titled "Sanguine", there's plenty of imagery of blood, and needles, and bondage along with the promise that this will be a season like no other. A previously-released video teased that this season would be set in the "deadliest year" and had similar imagery. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.

Thus far, details about the new season of American Horror Story are few. What we do know is that this will be a 10-episode season kicking off with the first two episodes on October 19th followed by two episodes airing per week on FX. Episodes will also be streaming next day on Hulu.

Who Stars in American Horror Story: NYC?

The confirmed cast of American Horror Story: New York City includes series veterans like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare, alongside newcomers like Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) and Joe Mantello (Hollywood).

Will American Horror Story: NYC be Split Into Two Parts?

FX chairman John Landgraf has revealed that NYC won't be Season 10 which was split into two stories — "Red Tide" and "Death Valley. AHS Season 11 will be a single story that takes place across different timelines – a seemingly ambitious way to track the changes of New York City and its culture.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf said. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories. I think it was really good," he said. "I liked the two shorter stories format [of Season 10]. But I actually really like this idea, too. I think it's really cool."

Is Evan Peters in American Horror Story: New York City?

The new season of American Horror Story will not feature franchise staples Evan Peters or Sarah Paulson. Paulson and Evans both appeared in every season of American Horror Story except 1984. While Evans is not appearing in New York City, he is starring in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix limited series, Dahmer.

Are you looking forward to American Horror Story: NYC? Let us know in the comment section.