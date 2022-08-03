American Horror Story Star Unsure of Future With the Franchise

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the eagerly awaited eleventh season of American Horror Story will finally be headed to FX this fall but while the uncertainty over the series' return has been resolved, one of its long-running stars isn't so sure about their future with the horror anthology series. Sarah Paulson, who has appeared in every season of American Horror Story except 1984 told Variety that while she's open to returning to the series, her time might be coming to an end.

"It's not that I'm not open to it," Paulson said. "I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, 'Momma's tired!'"

Little about Season 11 of American Horror Story is currently known. Earlier this year, Landgraf did reveal that unlike Season 10 which has been split into two stories — "Red Tide" and "Death Valley" — the concept for Season 11 would be a single story, albeit one that takes place across different timelines.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf said. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories."

At the time, Landgraf also said that he had been a fan of Double Feature's unique format that featured not just different stories, but different casts and mythos, taking on vampires in "Red Tide" and aliens in "Death Valley", but noted that he's interested in what's coming for Season 11 as well.

"I think it was really good," he said. "I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea, too. I think it's really cool."

American Horror Story first debuted in 2011 with the season that has since been dubbed Murder House. Since then, the series has been renewed through at least Season 13. A spinoff series, American Horror Stories, is currently airing its second season on FX.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," Landgraf said when American Horror Story was renewed. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker the writers, directors, cast and crew for each, new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

American Horror Story Season 11 will debut sometime this fall on FX.