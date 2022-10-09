New American Horror Story: New York City Character Posters Showcase Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and More

American Horror Story: New York City is coming to FX later this month and it will feature the return of many favorites from the series, including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare. The season will mark Quinto's first appearance on the show in a decade, and fans got a glimpse at his character earlier this week. Images were also revealed of some of the show's newcomers, Russell Tovey and Charlie Carver. Yesterday and today, the official Instagram account for AHS shared more character posters for O'Hare, LuPone, Lourd, Bernhard, and another series newcomer, Joe Mantello.

O'Hare is playing "Henry," LuPone is playing "Kathy," Mantello is playing "Gino," Lourd is playing "Hannah," and Bernhard is playing "Fran." Just like in previous years, story details about Season 11 of American Horror Story are being kept secret. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt, and Our Lady J are serving as executive producers on New York City. You can check out the new character posters below:

Is Evan Peters in American Horror Story: New York City?

The new season of American Horror Story will not feature franchise staples Evan Peters or Sarah Paulson. Paulson and Evans both appeared in every season of American Horror Story except 1984. While Evans is not appearing in New York City, he is starring in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix limited series, Dahmer.

Is American Horror Story Season 11 Split Into Two Parts?

Last year, the tenth season of American Horror Story took a new approach, and was split into two stories: "Red Tide" and "Death Valley." Recently, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that NYC won't be like Season 10. While the upcoming eleventh season will be a single story, it does place across different timelines.

"What I can tell you is that the concept of Season 11 is one story," Landgraf said. "It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories. I think it was really good," he said. "I liked the two shorter stories format [of Season 10]. But I actually really like this idea, too. I think it's really cool."

American Horror Story: NYC will debut on FX on Wednesday, October 19th.