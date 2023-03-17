Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy

dailApple TV+ has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour comedy that reunites True Detective stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as larger-than-life versions of themselves who find their families attempting to live together. Created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (upcoming The Big Door Prize, Schitt's Creek and Broadway's & Juliet), who will also serve as executive producer, the new comedy will be produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

According to its official synopsis, the untitled comedy "is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas."

McConaughey and Harrelson headlined the first season of True Detective, the series that became a pop culture phenomenon but whose leads changes every year. In the time since, Harrelson has starred in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Triangle of Sadness. For his part, McConaughey has stayed busy, with appearances in The Gentlemen, White Boy Rick, Sing 2, and the upcoming animated series Agent Elvis.

In addition to starring, Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce alongside Read. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will serve as executive producers for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

This series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Skydance Television, and joins The Big Door Prize, which also hails from creator David West Read, and recently held its world premiere at SXSW ahead of its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 29. It will also join the second season of Apple's global hit, epic saga Foundation, produced by Skydance Television, and set to premiere this summer.

