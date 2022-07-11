Apple TV+ Renews Maya Rudolph's Loot for Season 2 Before First Season Finale

Maya Rudolph's Apple TV+ series Loot is getting an early second season renewal. What makes the Loot announcement even more surprising is it's currently at the midway point of its first season, which consists of 10 episodes. Apple recently signed a first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company behind Loot and fronted by the former Saturday Night Live performer, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Loot stars Maya Rudolph as a billionaire whose husband betrays her after 20 years. To help her get back on her feet, Rudolph's character Molly Novak puts all her attention to a charitable foundation, with the goal of giving away her fortune.

"Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can't wait for season two."

Loot is executive produced by and starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph and from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The cast includes Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Stephanie Styles.

In Loot, billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

The second season of Loot will join other original comedies on Apple TV+, including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Schmigadoon!, The Afterparty, and many more.

Produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Loot is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Lyonne and Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer.

The first five episodes of Loot are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season premiering every Friday.