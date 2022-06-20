Maya Rudolph Recalls How She Almost Starred in Killing Eve

The TV series Killing Eve was a breakout opportunity for a number of people involved with the series, with a key component of its success being the chemistry between leads Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, though Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph recently recalled how she was initially approached to play the role that Oh would go on to play. Despite Rudolph being interested in the role, she passed because she wasn't interested in moving to Europe for months to shoot the series. Given that the series and Rudolph both earned a number of successes in subsequent years, it seems as though things panned out for the best for all parties involved.

When recalling to The Hollywood Reporter how she would have otherwise immediately said yes to the project, Rudolph confessed, "But there was no way I was about to move to Europe for months. Like, how?"

With Killing Eve going on to run for four seasons, Rudolph would have had to relocate her life to Europe for multiple months on an almost-annual basis. The series concluded earlier this year, though at least one spinoff is confirmed to be in development. This new series is being developed by AMC Networks and BBC America as a prequel focusing on the early life of MI6's Carolyn Martens, played in Killing Eve by Fiona Shaw. It's unknown if any of the creatives behind Killing Eve will be involved in the new prequel.

This upcoming prequel could potentially be the first of many spinoffs from the original story.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, shared in a statement in March 2021. "Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Killing Eve franchise.

