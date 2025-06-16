Marvel’s New Villain Actor Stunned In A 2019 Dystopian Series From Doctor Who’s Showrunner That Nobody Saw

Marvel Studios is about to add T’Nia Miller to its roster of incredible actors, and her past role in one of the decade’s best TV shows proves she will be fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s upcoming Vision Quest series. In recent months, several cast members of Paul Bettany’s WandaVision spinoff have been confirmed, including James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Emily Hampshire, and Ruaridh Mollica. Spader is set to bring his tyrannical artificial intelligence, Ultron, back to life in the MCU, but it seems he’ll finally be seen alongside his bride from Marvel Comics.

At the end of May 2025, English actor T’Nia Miller joined Vision Quest as Jocasta, an AI who was created by Ultron to be his bride. Although programmed to be loyal to Ultron, she couldn’t abide her master’s evil, so actually became something of a superhero, aiding the Avengers in their fight against the robotic villain. This kind of emotional complexity is perfect for Miller, as demonstrated by her previous role of Celeste Bisme-Lyons in 2019’s Years and Years, a dystopian sci-fi drama created by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies as a joint venture between the BBC and HBO.

In Years and Years, Celeste was brought into the dramatic Lyons family by marriage, Stephen Lyons (Rory Kinnear) being her husband. Celeste’s controversial reaction to her child, Bethany (Lydia West), coming out as transhuman, and her sometimes-abrasive personality made her unlikable when the series began, but gave her plenty of room for growth. By the end of the miniseries, Celeste had softened in response to the worsening state of the nation under the thumb of populist politician Vivienne Rook (Emma Thompson), which gave Miller the opportunity to show off many different facets of the character.

As well as a core role in Years and Years, T’Nia Miller has delivered fascinating performances in projects including Doctor Who, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Peripheral, and Gangs of London, but Vision Quest will mark her first step into the Marvel world. It’s unclear whether she’ll be physically portraying Jocasta, or whether she’ll only be lending her voice to the artificial intelligence, similarly to James Spader’s role a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Either way, Miller’s remarkable performance in Years and Years gives us faith that Vision Quest will be a strong addition to the MCU.

Vision Quest will be the second WandaVision spinoff released by Marvel Studios, with the first, 2024’s Agatha All Along, being a huge success for the MCU. Scheduled to release in 2026, and led by Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas as showrunner, Vision Quest has been theorized to reunite Bettany’s Vision with his sons, Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) and the newly-reincarnated Tommy Maximoff (perhaps Mollica). It’s currently unclear how large a role T’Nia Miller will have in the series as Jocasta, but it’s possible this debut could set up a bright future for the robotic hero in the MCU.

