Marvel’s Vision TV Series Adds New Mystery Character to Cast

Marvel’s Vision is coming online with some new coding. Actor Ruaridh Mollica, who recently recurred on HBO’s The Franchise series that lampooned franchise superhero movie-making, has been cast as a series regular in the Disney+ show spinning out of WandaVision. Mollica will reportedly play a character named Tucker, although it’s not known whether that’s an original role or an alias to conceal the character’s true identity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mollica is the latest to board the Marvel Television series, which stars Paul Bettany as the A.I.-turned-synthezoid superhero Vision, James Spader as Avengers: Age of Ultron villain Ultron, Faran Tahir as Raza from 2008’s Iron Man, and Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) as an unspecified character. Terry Matalas (Picard) serves as executive producer and head writer of the Kevin Feige-produced series, the second WandaVision offshoot following last year’s Agatha All Along.

Plot details are locked behind a firewall, but 2021’s WandaVision saw S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division) reassemble the android Avenger as the all-white Vision after his death at the hands of Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. The series’ working title is Vision Quest, named after the storyline of the same name spanning issues of West Coast Avengers in which the watchdog organization named Vigilance had Vision disassembled and wiped his memory after he accessed virtually every computer system on Earth.

Former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Bobbi Morse, a.k.a. Mockingbird, uncovered Project Vigilance was behind the Ultron imposter that was sent to distract the California-based Avengers so they could kidnap the Vision (in West Coast Avengers #42), and in the following issue, she helped Wanda Maximoff infiltrate Vigilance’s Section 31 to recover her husband’s robotic body. The project’s director, Cameron Brock, then revealed that Vigilance was a worldwide joint venture — including the American CIA, British MI-7, the Canadian Secret Service, the French Deuxieme Bureau, and the Russian KGB — to strip the Vision of the sensitive data he accessed when he was temporarily corrupted.

Vision Quest was partially adapted in WandaVision, as the Vision’s death and resurrection as the monotonous, mechanical White Vision led to a startling revelation about the Vision and the Scarlet Witch’s children: Tommy and Billy Maximoff.

Marvel's Vision series is expected to premiere in 2026 on Disney+.