Vision Series Casts a Major Marvel Character as Female Lead (& It Isn’t Wanda)

A female android is set to make its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Marvel’s Vision series on Disney+. The show, rumored to be titled Vision Quest, is a spinoff of WandaVision starring Paul Bettany’s titular Avenger. WandaVision‘s popularity has already produced one spinoff, Agatha All Along, and Vision Quest will continue the trend by following Vision on his quest of rediscovery. While fans speculate on whether Scarlet Witch will make an appearance, T’nia Miller is reportedly cast as the female lead opposite Paul Bettany. The character Miller plays has a strong connection to both Vision and his creator, Ultron.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to scooper Daniel Richtman and reported by Deadline, T’nia Miller is playing Jocasta in Vision Quest. Created by Jim Shooter and George Perez, Jocasta debuted in 1977’s Avengers #162. Ultron created Jocasta to be his bride, with her consciousness based on Janet Van Dyne/Wasp. Just like Vision, Jocasta broke away from Ultron to side with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. We’ll have to see if Jocasta’s journey in the MCU follows the comics, but it is worth noting that James Spader is reportedly reprising his role as Ultron from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

T’nia Miller’s resume includes The Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix, and Foundation on Apple TV+.

After Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, S.W.O.R.D. rebuilt Vision (dubbed White Vision by fans) to be used as a weapon. WandaVision featured two Visions — White Vision and a heroic Vision that came to life when Scarlet Witch put Westview under a hex spell. These two Visions fought, with the heroic version “awakening” the White Vision, who flew away on a mission of self-discovery. Vision Quest will theoretically pick up where WandaVision left off.

Terry Matalas, the showrunner of Vision Quest, recently confirmed the timeline shared by WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and the Vision series.

“The timeline is definitely navigated,” Matalas told Katee Sackhoff on her podcast, The Sackhoff Show. “At the end of WandaVision, the original Vision was rebuilt and weaponized, and then had a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was. Then [he] flew off… [Vision Quest] is following that character, and that character’s journey.”

Matalas also spoke of how he’s approaching Vision’s Disney+ series. “There was a kind of logline that was very specific,” Matalas said. “Kinda like ‘It’s this, this, and this.’ But there were a thousand ways to do exactly that. I’m trying to figure out how to vaguely respond to you, but it was an opportunity to be like, ‘Okay, if you want to do this, then you kinda also want to do this, this, and this.’ And it became this very collaborative experience that’s just been really wonderful. And it doesn’t have to be with the biggest, most successful studios of all time. It’s been a really wonderful creative experience, and I think we are making something really special.” Matalas also shared his anxieties about the upcoming series. “It’s also scary because they are like, ‘Go do that crazy thing you wanna do.’ And I’m, like, ‘Oh, wow, it’s a big stage to take a big swing on.’ But I think we’re in a really good place.”

What do you think about T’nia Miller playing Jocasta in Vision Quest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!