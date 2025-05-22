Vision Quest Timeline With WandaVision, Agatha Confirmed by Showrunner (& It Makes Sense)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming series about Vision (Paul Bettany) is less than a year away, and we still know surprisingly little about it. Series creator and showrunner Terry Matalas divulged a few details this week during a podcast interview with Katee Sackhoff. He confirmed that the his show follows up on the finale of WandaVision, finally catching up with the character we last saw there. This is a step towards finding the show’s place on the MCU timeline, though with at least one movie and at least three seasons of live-action TV coming out before then, there’s likely to be more revelations before then. Fair warning: there are WandaVision spoilers ahead!

“The timeline is definitely navigated,” Matalas said carefully. “At the end of WandaVision, the original Vision was rebuilt and weaponized, and then had a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was. Then [he] flew off… [Vision Quest] is following that character, and that character’s journey.”

Sparse as this update was, it was substantial enough for the standards of Vision Quest. The show is so secretive that we still don’t even know if that’s its official title, and it doesn’t have a release date either. It is expected sometime in 2026, and since a specific time of year hasn’t been specified yet, many fans are assuming it will come after Daredevil: Born Again premieres in March.

We also know that the show will bring back two MCU characters we haven’t seen in a long time — Ultron (James Spader) and Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings (Faran Tahir). Raza was last seen in the the MCU’s first movie, Iron Man, where he was apparently killed. Since then, we’ve seen a lot more of the Ten Rings organization in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Matalas also confirmed that the show will follow the version of Vision we saw at the end of WandaVision, but we don’t know much about him at this point. In that show, Vision’s body was reconstructed but his mind could not be duplicated without the Mind Stone. However, the body merged with Wanda’s illusory, magical reconstruction of Vision from her memories, which apparently restored all of his memories. A moment later, he flew away, and we haven’t heard about him in any other MCU stories since.

There’s still time for some set-up before then, with a handful of titles coming soon. In the meantime, you can catch up on Vision in previous MCU titles, including WandaVision, streaming now on Disney+.