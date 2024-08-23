Marvel’s Vision Series Bringing Back James Spader’s Ultron

James Spader is making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ultron in Vision Quest. The upcoming Disney+ series doesn’t have an official title just yet, though it’s been referred to as Vision Quest, a callback to a popular Vision storyline in the comics. Fans last heard James Spader as Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he was the main antagonist against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Ultron was ultimately killed by Vision at the end of the movie, but any comic book fan knows that there’s always a way around death, and Spader and Ultron appear to be on the rebound.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Spader will reprise his voice role as Ultron in Marvel’s Vision streaming series for Disney+. Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas is helming what’s being loosely referred to as Vision Quest, and follows up on the events from WandaVision, with Vision’s white robotic body going on a search for an identity. Paul Bettany plays the android Avenger, who was brought back to life after his death at the hand of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

WandaVision actually featured two versions of Vision: his original repaired body that took on the white color theme, and a Vision created by the Scarlet Witch’s powers. The latter drifted out of existence after Wanda Maximoff dropped her spell over the town of Westview.

A spinoff focused on Bettany’s White Vision was first reported to be in the works in 2022. WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer was reportedly assembling a writers’ room, only for Schaefer to instead run the Agatha All Along spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the Westview witch. In 2023, listings on the Writers’ Guild of America website revealed that Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Peter Cameron (Moon Knight) were among the writers tapped for that version of the show, but it’s unclear if they’re still involved with Matalas’ as-yet-untitled Vision series.

“I mean, why wouldn’t I? Yes, 100%,” Bettany said during a recent convention appearance when a fan asked whether he would ever return to the MCU in “any way, shape, or form.”

Vision Quest will reportedly debut on Disney+ in 2026.