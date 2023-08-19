Disney Lorcana: The Hottest Cards in The First Chapter Set

Disney Lorcana is out now and cards are already selling for big prices on the secondary market. The new Disney-themed trading card game was officially released at hobby stores this week, just a few weeks after its soft launch at Gen Con. To the surprise of no one who's been following the game online, Disney Lorcana products are being sold at a premium on the secondary market and even non-Enchanted cards are selling for big bucks online. It's expected that prices will decrease in the coming weeks as more stock becomes available at mass retailers, but right now players are willing to pay a premium to get certain cards for their decks. So what are the hottest cards in Disney Lorcana? Keep reading below to find out:

Maleficent - Monstrous Dragon Holofoil: $112 Non-Holofoil: $32 Maleficent – Monstrous Dragon is arguably the most powerful Ruby card in the deck and is a potential board wrecker for opponents. Not only can Maleficent instantly banish any character when it's played, its 7 Strength guarantees a knockout of all but the strongest characters in the game. The only downside to this card is the 9 ink required to play it, which could potentially lessen its usage as it can only be used very late in matches.

Mickey Mouse - Brave Little Tailor Holofoil: $95 Non-Holofoil: $35 Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor is arguably the "face" of Disney Lorcana's first set and is another potent endgame Ruby card. This Mickey has the highest amount of Lore of any card in the base set and is also Evasive, meaning that it can't be challenged unless by another Evasive character. While Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor has a high cost of play, it can potentially turn the tide of a match provided that players have a way to keep opponents at bay until it can enter play.

Belle - Strange But Special Holofoil: $95 Non-Holofoil: $29 Enchanted: $195 Sapphire cards are all about ramping up ink, and Belle is potentially the centerpiece of any Sapphire deck. Belle's ability allows a player to put two cards per turn into an inkwell, which provides players with a potent tool for quickly building an inkwell's strength and getting powerful characters onto the playing field before an opponent. Of course, players will still need to figure out a way to draw up additional cards, but filling the Inkwell helps trigger Belle's second ability – Belle becomes a 5 Lore card when the inkwell has 10 or more cards in it. If players can figure out a way to fully utilize Belle, she's a formidable card and should probably be the focus of any Sapphire decks.

Elsa - Spirit of Winter Holofoil: $123 Non-Holofoil: $42 Enchanted: $380 An Amethyst Legendary card, Elsa – Spirit of Winter is a powerful card with a strong control element. Whenever Elsa is put into play, players can exert two characters that are essentially frozen during the next round. Not only does this provide players with the chance to "freeze" opposing characters, exerting a particular character also makes them vulnerable to challenges. Another perk to this card is that it can be Shifted into play, allowing Elsa to enter play, freeze two characters, and then collect 3 Lore all on the same turn.

Rapunzel - Gifted With Healing Holofoil: $67 Non-Holofoil: $39 Arguably the most powerful Amber card in the game, Rapunzel – Gifted With Healing has a potent ability that allows players to heal damage from a character and draw cards at the same time. Cards with draw abilities are at a premium in Lorcana, and Amber's natural tendency towards filling the board with character cards means that players should be able to make use of Rapunzel's healing pretty easily. With 5 Willpower and 2 Lore, Rapunzel is also a decent mid-game play as she's tanky enough to survive more than one challenge from most cards that would come into play in early rounds.