Marvel Releasing Two Specials on Disney+ in September

It's about to be a busy time again for Marvel Studios. After the recent streaming releases of both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Secret Invasion, the House of Ideas is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary about the development and production of each of the productions. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 13th while Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion will begin streaming the following week on September 20th.

Furthermore, Disney+ will also add two new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends, the studio's catch-up series, on September 29th. Both of the episodes have to deal with the October release of Loki Season Two, one based on variants and the other on the Time Variance Authority.

What other Marvel documentaries are there?

Since the launch of Disney+, Marvel Studios has released both Assembled and Marvel Studios Legends for every film and television show it's released. The latest such release has been Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"It's crazy when you think back to the first movie and, at that point, I think our biggest concern was, 'Can an audience take a character named Ant-Man who shrinks and talks to ants seriously?' And, 'Will they accept Paul Rudd as a superhero?'" Quantumania helmer Peyton Reed said about the release earlier this year. "Those were the issues back then. And I feel like we accomplished that. But we did set in motion this idea of the Quantum Realm. We introduced that, and it was Adam McKay and Paul Rudd, in their rewrite of the script, that introduced that notion. I, of course, knew it from the comics as the Microverse, and I loved that idea. So we ran with it."

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series is written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming exclusively on Disney+.