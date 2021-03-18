Original Mighty Ducks Cast Members Reuniting for Game Changers

✖

The original Ducks are flying together, all the way to Disney+. It's no secret that Coach Gordon Bombay is returning for the upcoming series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, as Emilio Estevez has been billed as one of the show's main stars since the series was announced. However, fans of the original Mighty Ducks films have wondered if any of the players from the 1990s team would be returning for Game Changers. We now have a definitive answer.

Six cast members from The Mighty Ducks movies will be reuniting with Estevez for the sixth episode of Game Changers. Elden Henson (Fulton), Matt Doherty (Averman), Vinny La Russo (Adam Banks), Marguerite Moreau (Connie), Garret Henson (Guy), and Justin Wong (Kenny Wu) will all be taking part in the show's reunion. In addition to revealing the news of the big returns, EW unveiled the first look at the old Ducks back in action.

(Photo: Liane Hentscher/ABC)

"It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay [Emilio Estevez] has with Fulton — they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days," creator Steven Brill told EW. "This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story."

Not every one of the original Mighty Ducks cast members are returning for Game Changers, unfortunately. Most notably, Joshua Jackson's Charlie and Kenan Thompson's Russ are both missing from the reunion. But that doesn't mean there isn't a potential return for them in the future.

The quack attack is COMING back! Some of your favorites from #TheMightyDucks Trilogy are headed to “Spirit of the Ducks,” a future episode of the brand-new Original Series, #TheMightyDucksGameChangers. Start streaming March 26 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7KzWTRaOzt — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 18, 2021

"We don't know where Charlie is, unfortunately," Brill said, adding that "he's going to come back somewhere but him and Gordon aren't necessarily talking right now, they're in a down period."

Brill went on to explain that Jackson "was too busy, just working, and the pandemic hit so it wasn't really possible with his schedule. But I hope Josh makes a reappearance in the future, for sure." It seems like a similar situation caused Thompson's absence from Game Changers, as he's busy on Saturday Night Live and his new primetime series, Kenan.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on March 26th.