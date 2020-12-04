Dirty Jobs Host Launching Six Degrees With Mike Rowe on Discovery+

✖

Thanks to hosting more than 150 episodes of Dirty Jobs, as well as narrating shows like Deadliest Catch and American Chopper, Mike Rowe is one of the most well-known figures in the history of the Discovery Channel, with the recent announcement confirming the launch of the streaming service discovery+ in January also coming with the reveal that Rowe will host an all-new series for the platform, Six Degrees with Mike Rowe. The new series is set to showcase Rowe's signature wit and insight into things audiences take for granted, as he explores important moments in history and the ways seemingly mundane events have impacted the world around us.

“I’m super excited to have a new show on discovery+, and delighted to announce that it doesn’t take place in a sewer," Rowe shared in a statement. "If I can remember half of what I learned while filming this remarkable series, I’ll be twice as smart as I ever was. And if viewers have as much fun watching it, as I did making it, we'll be announcing Season Two in no time!”

The series is described, "In each of the six episodes, launching all at once on Discovery+, Mike transports himself back in time to some of the most major moments in history and connects the dots between these events – revealing incredible stories along the way. With his wry sense of humor and candid, no-nonsense take, Mike links society’s most taken-for-granted moments to their surprising origins and connects them to the modern world of today. To help him out, he’s roped in his pal Chuck who (reluctantly) acts out some of the historical events, demonstrating how everything in our wonderfully weird world came to be related."

The press release adds, "Can a mousetrap really cure your hangover? Did a garbage man give us a glimpse into the big bang? And how can a horseshoe help you find the perfect soulmate? Mike leaves no stone left unturned as he discovers the unexpected and uncovers some amazing answers. One thing is certain – Mike’s wild travel back through time will show that truth is oftentimes stranger than fiction and reveal how interconnected we are in a time when everyone and everything feels so distant."

Six Degrees with Mike Rowe will be available when discovery+ officially launches on January 4, 2021. The new platform will cost $4.99 per month with ad support, or $6.99 to go ad-free.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!