Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is coming back to Disney with a new season, and it’s teasing a big and potentially darker direction for the animated series with the first trailer ahead of its launch later this weekend. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has been a massively popular fantasy superhero action series ever since it made its debut, and that has continued even further with tons of new episodes, feature films, spinoffs in development and much more over the years. And it’s coming back for more this month.

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Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 7 will be coming to the Disney Channel this weekend on Friday, November 20th in the United States to help kick off the global rollout of the new episodes, and it’s teasing new power ups, new transformations, new heroes, new threats, and even a surprsingly dark conspiracy that will challenge Marinette and Adrien more than ever before. You can check out the new trailer for the coming season below for the best look yet and what’s coming our way.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Reveals First Look at Season 7

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Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 7 will be making its debut in the United States and Latin America (following its release in international territories earlier in the month) on the Disney Channel on Friday, November 20th, and then will be available for streaming with Disney+ on November 21st. Produced in collaboration with Disney Kids & Family, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe and France’s TF1, this new season of the animated series has confirmed it will be running for 26 episodes. And it’s got some big plans for the future of the franchise.

As Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir continues to expand the franchise with all sorts of new projects, it’s been teased that Season 7 will continue to build on the interconnected universe plan for it all moving forward. The wider universe of the series will be expanding in ways fans might not see coming with all sorts of new surprises being set up for the coming season, and naturally Marinette is going to be at the center of it all as she has to deal with a new kind of enemy that’s going to make it tough to keep her life as a hero separate from her personal life.

What to Know for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 7

Image Courtesy of Disney Kids & Family / Globosat / KidsMe / TF1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 7 teases how Marinette will need to navigate her relationship going forward, “Marinette dreams of enjoying a normal relationship with Adrien, but the secret she carries about his father, Gabriel Agreste, stands in the way. Faced with an impossible choice, she makes a decision that will change everything, affecting her friendships, her relationship with Adrien and her responsibilities as Ladybug.” All the while knowing that a new villain is moving in the shadows with their plan.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is also going to expand its world in a whole new kind of way with a new live-action series now in the works. Miraculous Corp. is working together with See-Saw Films on the new series, but no potential release window or date has been announced as of this time. Are you excited for the new season of Miraculous? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.