Miraculous: Disney Acquires Franchise’s First Anime

Cat Noir and Ladybug have become household names and the fact that Miraculous has six seasons to its name with spin-offs and movies galore. In a wild new twist, the superhero story is making its way to the anime world and Disney has wasted little time in being the exclusive spot for this new adventure. Miraculous: Stellar Force will take the names that we’ve come to know and re-imagine them, swapping out the series normal home of France for Japan and if you’re a fan of the Miraculous franchise, it looks like this spin-off will be well worth your time.

The Disney acquisition will result in the first one-hour special of Miraculous: Stellar Force airing later this year titled “Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force,” but that’s not all. The Miraculous anime will return in 2027 with a full-fledged anime series and has some surprises for fans of the franchise right out of the gate. Rather than simply focusing on the titular characters, the upcoming anime series will introduce twelve new students as they fight against galactic threats and attempt to get along in an effort to save the world. Of course, as you can see from the image below, Miraculous: Stellar Force will also introduce giant mechs to the franchise, acting as a first for the beloved series.

miraculous corps

Miraculous Corps Speaks

Andy Yeatman, the current CEO of Miraculous Corp. USA, discussed the expansion of the Miraculous universe with this upcoming anime, “With ‘Stellar Force,’ we’re expanding the ‘Miraculous’ universe in bold and exciting directions, with a completely new team, setting and mythology, while staying true to the values that made ‘Miraculous’ a global phenomenon. Kids around the world will see themselves reflected in these diverse, relatable heroes navigating friendship, identity and teamwork amidst epic cosmic stakes. With its blend of action and comedy and unforgettable characters, ‘Stellar Force’ is a fresh take on what it means to be a hero and perfectly positioned to become an instant classic.”

Heath Kenny, chief content officer at Miraculous Corp, reacted to the exciting news, “With its dynamic mix of thrilling action, martial arts, heartfelt character arcs, comedy and stunning views of Tokyo, ‘Miraculous Stellar Force’ reinvents the anime superhero genre with style and substance. As the friendship between the teens grows, so does their strength as a team, a powerful reminder that true strength comes not just from power, but from the bonds we build along the way.”

If you want to catch up on Miraculous before Stellar Force arrives, the first five seasons are available to stream on Disney+, with the sixth season currently airing on the Disney channel. While a seventh season has yet to be confirmed, it seems highly likely that Ladybug and Cat Noir will return as Miraculous Corp has stated in the past that they are hoping to get ten seasons out of the franchise.

