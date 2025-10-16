The Miraculous Anime Reveals Its First Trailer (With a Shocking Twist)

The popularity of Miraculous cannot be denied at this point, with Ladybug and Cat Noir confirmed for multiple seasons in the future, along with a feature-length film. To the surprise of no one, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is branching out into a brand new spin-off series, taking one of the heroes to Tokyo, Japan, as a result. Miraculous World: Tokyo – Stellar Force might be the first anime series under the Miraculous umbrella, but a shocking twist proves that it is still quite connected to the original series in a wild way. A new trailer not only highlights the spin-off’s story but throws a big curveball at fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the build-up to the upcoming Miraculous anime, the spin-off has revealed that the series will start by employing the animation style of the original series. While most of the show will obviously adopt a more traditional style that has become popular in Japan, Ladybug will be featured in the style that helped make the main story such a hit. From the trailer, it’s clear that the new animation style is using a combination of traditional 2-D animation and computer-generated animation, so it will be interesting to see how the battles and set pieces are presented. Luckily, fans of both Cat Noir and Ladybug won’t be waiting long for this new anime series as it’s set to hit the Disney Channel on November 29th next month.

Play video

The Anime World is Becoming Miraculous

Miraculous Corps

Following the announcement of this anime spin-off, Miraculous Corp. USA CEO Andy Yeatman went into further details when it comes to the side series, “With ‘Stellar Force,’ we’re expanding the ‘Miraculous’ universe in bold and exciting directions, with a completely new team, setting and mythology, while staying true to the values that made ‘Miraculous’ a global phenomenon. Kids around the world will see themselves reflected in these diverse, relatable heroes navigating friendship, identity and teamwork amidst epic cosmic stakes. With its blend of action and comedy and unforgettable characters, ‘Stellar Force’ is a fresh take on what it means to be a hero and perfectly positioned to become an instant classic.”

Adding to the CEO’s commentary, Miraculous Corp. Chief Content Officer Heath Kenny shared, “With its dynamic mix of thrilling action, martial arts, heartfelt character arcs, comedy, and stunning views of Tokyo, ‘Miraculous Stellar Force’ reinvents the anime superhero genre with style and substance. As the friendship between the teens grows, so does their strength as a team, a powerful reminder that true strength comes not just from power, but from the bonds we build along the way.” If you want to catch up on what took place in the main series, all the previous episodes are available to stream on Disney+, so you can see for yourself why this franchise has become such a hit.

What do you think of the Miraculous anime throwing out some surprising reveals in Tokyo? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!