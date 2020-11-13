Jane Austen Anthology Series in Development at The CW

✖

Jane Austen's work has been the inspiration for countless adaptations and reinterpretations, from the lavish period pieces to the more unusual interpretations. According to a new report, a drama series on The CW will soon join that list. Variety is reporting that the network is developing a one-hour anthology series inspired by Austen's work, which would tentatively be titled Modern Austen. As the series' title would suggest, the series will reimagine Austen's novels as six modern stories, with the goal of each season existing as a separate novel. The first season of the series would be adapted from Pride and Prejudice, and would be set in modern-day San Francisco.

Modern Austen would be written and executive produced by Eleanor Burgess, a playwright who most recently wrote on HBO's reboot of Perry Mason. The series would be produced by Warner Bros. Television, with producers also including Stephanie Allain and Gabrielle Ebron via Homegrown Pictures.

Austen wrote six significant novels across the late 18th and early 19th centuries -- 1811's Sense and Sensibility, 1813's Pride and Prejudice, 1814's Mansfield Park, and 1816's Emma. Her final two novels - Northanger Abbey and Persuasion, were published in 1818, a year after her death. In the centuries since her novels' debut, Austen's work has been regarded as a groundbreaking and essential part of literary and pop culture.

If Modern Austen were to eventually make it to series, it would be just the latest series inspired by an established piece of fiction to make it to The CW. In addition to the network's ever-growing roster of DC Comics-inspired shows - The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and Black Lightning - and the Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale, the network also debuted its updated take on Nancy Drew last season.

Modern Austen is just one of several potential new series that the network is considering for next season, including a live-action PowerPuff Girls sequel series, a Nancy Drew spinoff surrounding Tom Swift, and a newly-announced Black Lightning spinoff surrounding Jordan Calloway's Painkiller.

What do you think of The CW developing a modern-day series inspired by the works of Jane Austen? Would you check out Modern Austen if it goes to series on the network? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!