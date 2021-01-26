Modern Family Complete Series Coming to Hulu and Peacock

✖

The past couple of years have really established the might of a popular sitcom for a streaming service. WarnerMedia pay hundreds of millions of dollars to get Friends and The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max Netflix shelled out big money for Seinfeld. Just look at how much attention The Office got for its move from Netflix to Peacock. In many ways, these sitcoms help make the streaming world go-round, and now another massive name is getting streaming homes for the first time. All nine seasons of Modern Family are going to be available on both Hulu and Peacock.

Many of these sitcoms get exclusive deals on services, but Disney and NBCUniversal have a reached a partnership that allows Modern Family to stream on both services. Modern Family has never been available in its entirety on a service before, but will have two new streaming homes beginning on February 3rd.

The entire Modern Family series will be available to subscribers of both Hulu and Peacock, but there has been no word yet as to how the latter will handle its free streaming tier. Only two seasons of The Office are available on the free version of Peacock, with a paid subscription unlocking the rest. The first 12 episodes of Modern Family are available on Peacock for free right now, so it wouldn't be surprising to see just those 12 episodes remain on the free tier.

“Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like Modern Family is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service,” said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming. “Because viewers of all ages love Modern Family, we are creating a fan experience on Peacock that goes beyond just episodes of the series to include curated collections, bonus content, and more.”

“Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life,” said Brian Henderson, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Hulu. “We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we’re excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again.”

Are you looking forward to streaming Modern Family in its entirety for the first time? Let us know in the comments!

