Moon Knight Character Nearly Looked Entirely Different

Upon its debut on Disney+, Moon Knight served as a stark contrast to previously released projects from Marvel Studios. It was the production studio's first project that didn't connect into the larger franchise, and it set tones much darker than any MCU property before it. It also served as the live-action introduction to both Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) and Scarlet Scarab (May Calamawy), the latter who debuted with a greatly different look than the earliest concept on the show.

Marvel Studios Moon Knight: The Art of the Series recently hit the shelves at book stores, and the concept art within showed scaled-down versions of the character fans saw on screen. While the final version wore a suit indundated with metallic accents, the concept art shows several designs in which the "Scarlet" part of the character's name took precedent.

Official Marvel Studios MoonKnight concept art has revealed alternate designs for Scarlet Scarab!

"I wanted something that felt Super Hero, but with a lot more of that Egyptian sensibility and feel different to the Moon Knight costumes, but still playing with the same sense of the kind of powers they get from the Egyptian gods. I was thinking, 'How would that translate to their avatars?'" Marvel Studios visual development super Rodney Fuentebella says in the book (via The Direct).

"So, as I was playing with different masks, I did one that has a Mr. Knight feel to it," the artist added. "We were lucky enough to have a plethora of Egyptian lore and references to draw from to give Scarlet Scarab that unique and authentic feel."

Is there going to be a Moon Knight Season Two?

Diab told us last year he'd start the show's second season with Lockley, fleshing out the character's story we've yet to see.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," the filmmaker said at the time. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

