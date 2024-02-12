Oscar Isaac Hopes Moon Knight's Next Appearance is Midnight Suns

We've yet to see when and where Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Isaac, however, has an idea of where'd he'd like to see his character appear next, an idea that's sure to be a hit with MCU fans everywhere. At a recent convention appearance, Isaac said he hopes to have Moon Knight appear as a member of the Midnight Suns, Marvel's preeminent team featuring characters rooted in horror.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns," Isaac said during a panel at Middle East Film and and Comic Con over the weekend (via The Direct). "There's such interesting characters in there, and now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

Is there going to be a Moon Knight Season Two?

Diab told us last year he'd start the show's second season with Lockley, fleshing out the character's story we've yet to see.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," the filmmaker said at the time. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!