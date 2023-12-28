Moon Knight Director Makes Shocking Reveal About Jake Lockley

On-screen, viewers only got a slight glimpse of Jake Lockley, the fabled third identity of the vigilante Moon Knight. According to Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab, that was all entirely by design to give viewers a sense of mystery surrounding the character.

"We've all seen huge action sequences before, but now, anything could happen in a second," Diab says in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight: The Art of the Series. "You can be transferred somewhere else, and you don't know what happened. Even the protagonist doesn't know what happened! That glued people to their seats."

He added, "And at the end, we discovered that the blackouts were actually Jake. It was a big question—is Jake going to be in our show or not? We tried in some versions to have him, but eventually, he was in the show without being in the show — and I love that."

Is there going to be a Moon Knight Season Two?

Diab told us last year he'd start the show's second season with Lockley, fleshing out the character's story we've yet to see.

"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," the filmmaker said at the time. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them.

So far, a second season has yet to be annoucned even though Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the character will return to the MCU at some point in the future.

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu?