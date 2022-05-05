Moon Knight Finale: Marvel Releases Series Poster

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters." Laters, gators! Marvel Studios has released the final Moon Knight poster encompassing all six episodes of the mind-bending series, which premiered its season (or series?) finale Wednesday on Disney+. The poster for "Gods and Monsters" summons the gods and monsters of Moon Knight, among them: entombed Heka priests, the vengeful moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), hippo goddess Tawaret (Antonia Salib), and the crocodile deity Ammit (Saba Mubarak).

The poster centers on mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his multiple identities, namely his alter Steven Grant, who summons his suit as Mr. Knight. Also included on the poster is Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), making her debut as Egyptian superhero the Scarlet Scarab, and the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who battles Team Moon Knight as the judging Avatar of Ammit.

Check out the Moon Knight finale poster below.

After assembling Khonshu, Tawaret, and Ammit, Moon Knight writer Russ Milheim revealed Marvel Studios discussed expanding the Ennead even further with ties to Marvel's Thor and Black Panther franchises.

"We talked a lot in the room about where the Egyptian Gods sat alongside other gods in the Marvel Universe, and ultimately we kind of came to this conclusion that part of what's fun about Moon Knight," Milheim said in a recent interview. "And I think something I've been seeing people really like, is it really does feel like it sits in this very scary corner of the MCU that no one wants to look at. Which is kind of where Moon Knight has always existed as a character. Like, he protects the travelers of the night, the people who fall through the cracks, the people who are in alleyways, the people who are forgotten and overlooked."

Milheim continued, "So we kind of always pulled back from getting too into our heads. I think about, has [Black Panther's] Bast and [Thor's] Odin and Khonshu ever thrown back pints on Titan, and been like, 'That Thanos!' It was always just really focusing on how to make the Egyptian Gods work in Marc Spector's story, and then making sure that they were never in a place where we were really upending any continuity issues with the MCU."

All episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.

