Oscar Isaac Reveals Disappointing Update on Moon Knight Season 2

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has some disappointing news when it comes to the status of a second season. The matter of a Season 2 for Moon Knight became a hotly debated subject on social media earlier this week in the lead-up to today's episode. Marvel Studios shared a final trailer for Moon Knight that originally used the wording "series finale." The tweet that included the trailer was then deleted and a new post was made referring to the Moon Knight episode as a "season finale," which led to the discussion of whether or not the Marvel show was a limited series or continuing on for future installments.

Unfortunately, Oscar Isaac is tossing cold water on the idea of a second season, confirming there are no plans at this time for a Season 2 of Moon Knight. "You know, I think we approached it as 'this is the story'," Isaac told RadioTimes.com. "And let's just put everything out on the table on this story. There's definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is."

The site goes on to state that Isaac is reportedly only contracted for one season. However, the star admitted that he enjoyed filming the series and is open to playing Marc Spector and Steven Grant again. "That being said, I love being Steven," he said. "I just love it. It's just like, physically, it's so much fun to be him. So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I'd be happy to be part of it."

Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow) and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly) backed up Oscar Isaac's sentiments of not knowing of Moon Knight's future while also keeping the door open for a possible return.

"I've not heard anything," Calamawy said. "So if there [are plans], I'm yet to hear. If there were, I would, yeah, I'd consider returning. Of course."

"Do you want to play the same character for long periods of time? Most actors don't," Hawke added. "But if you're making audiences happy, your opinion changes."

Hawke has previously commented on the likelihood of a returning to his Arthur Harrow character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether that been in Moon Knight Season 2 or in another Marvel project. "The good news is that it's possibly both," Hawke told IGN when asked if Moon Knight was a limited series event or continuing story. "It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series -- and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

