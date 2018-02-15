Moon Knight Writer Reveals Marvel "Talked A Lot" About Egyptian Gods Connecting to Thor, Black Panther

✖

Moon Knight just wrapped up a tremendous season on Disney+, and while the show didn't feature any major connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe other than a few nods here and there, there was a direct mention of the Ancestral Plane from Black Panther. With the series having a deep-rooted connection to the Egyptian God's and the mention of the Ancestral Plane, you'd think that all of the gods would know each other. Well, according to Moon Knight scribe Russ Milheim, they definitely talked about it in the writers room. While speaking with The Direct, the writer revealed how Khonshu could connect with Thor or Black Panther.

"We talked a lot in the room about where the Egyptian Gods sat alongside other Gods in the Marvel Universe, and ultimately we kind of came to this conclusion that part of what's fun about Moon Knight," Milheim told the site. "And I think something I've been seeing people really like, is it really does feel like it sits in this very scary corner of the MCU that no one wants to look at. Which is kind of where Moon Knight has always existed as a character. Like, he protects the travelers of the night, the people who fall through the cracks, the people who are in alleyways, the people who are forgotten and overlooked."



"So we kind of always pulled back from getting too into our heads. I think about, you know, has Bast and Odin and Khonshu ever thrown back pints on Titan, and been like, 'That Thanos!' It was always just really focusing on how to make the Egyptian Gods work in Marc Spector's story, and then making sure that they were never in a place where we were really upending any continuity issues with the MCU." The scribe added.



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." Episode five of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ tomorrow.

