Moon Knight Season Finale Images: Laters, Gators

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters." "While it is tempting to accept your diagnosis, doc... We'd rather go save the world," Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) tell Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) to end Moon Knight's season finale. "Laters, gators!" After a trip through the Duat and the recesses of Marc's mind in "Asylum," Marc and his alter Steven achieve balance just as Harrow frees the giant crocodile deity Ammit (voice of Saba Mubarak). Together, Moon Knight/Mr. Knight, new Egyptian superhero Layla (May Calamawy), and Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham) must contain Ammit's judgment as she weighs the fates of souls across Cairo — and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Planning to contain Ammit by binding her to Harrow's human body, Marc/Steven suddenly defeats Harrow with the help of another alter: Jake Lockley. "Finish it, and leave neither of them alive. While he lives, so too does she," Khonshu tempts his Fist of Vengeance in the Chamber of the Gods. As Moon Knight, Marc must kill Ammit and her Avatar: "If not, I'll never be free."

"You have a choice," Layla, as the Scarlet Scarab, tells her husband. "You are free!" When Khonshu reminds Marc that "the only choice is vengeance," he throws away his lunar-shaped blade. "You want them dead... do it yourself. Release us."

Khonshu holds up his end of his deal to free Marc/Steven for stopping Ammit, but there's a twist: the third persona, Jake, chauffeurs Khonshu to the psychiatric hospital where a sedated Harrow is a patient.

"Marc Spector truly believed that after he and I parted ways, I wanted his wife to be my Avatar. Why would I ever need anybody else when he has no idea how troubled he truly is?" Khonshu tells Harrow, his former Avatar. "Meet my friend, Jake Lockley."

Jake shoots Harrow, driving off in a white limousine with the plates SPKTR.

See new images from Moon Knight Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters," in the gallery below. All six episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.