Moon Knight Season Finale Images: Laters, Gators

By Cameron Bonomolo

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters." "While it is tempting to accept your diagnosis, doc... We'd rather go save the world," Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) tell Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) to end Moon Knight's season finale"Laters, gators!" After a trip through the Duat and the recesses of Marc's mind in "Asylum," Marc and his alter Steven achieve balance just as Harrow frees the giant crocodile deity Ammit (voice of Saba Mubarak). Together, Moon Knight/Mr. Knight, new Egyptian superhero Layla (May Calamawy), and Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham) must contain Ammit's judgment as she weighs the fates of souls across Cairo — and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Planning to contain Ammit by binding her to Harrow's human body, Marc/Steven suddenly defeats Harrow with the help of another alter: Jake Lockley. "Finish it, and leave neither of them alive. While he lives, so too does she," Khonshu tempts his Fist of Vengeance in the Chamber of the Gods. As Moon Knight, Marc must kill Ammit and her Avatar: "If not, I'll never be free." 

"You have a choice," Layla, as the Scarlet Scarab, tells her husband. "You are free!" When Khonshu reminds Marc that "the only choice is vengeance," he throws away his lunar-shaped blade. "You want them dead... do it yourself. Release us." 

Khonshu holds up his end of his deal to free Marc/Steven for stopping Ammit, but there's a twist: the third persona, Jake, chauffeurs Khonshu to the psychiatric hospital where a sedated Harrow is a patient. 

"Marc Spector truly believed that after he and I parted ways, I wanted his wife to be my Avatar. Why would I ever need anybody else when he has no idea how troubled he truly is?" Khonshu tells Harrow, his former Avatar. "Meet my friend, Jake Lockley." 

Jake shoots Harrow, driving off in a white limousine with the plates SPKTR. 

  • Moon Knight Episode 2 Images: Vengeance With a "V"
  • Moon Knight Episode 3 Images: Total Eclipse of the Marc
  • Moon Knight Episode 4 Images: Steven Grant and the Tomb of Doom
  • Moon Knight Episode 5 Images: The Scales of Just Us

    • See new images from Moon Knight Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters," in the gallery below. All six episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+. 

    Show Us Your Souls

    moonknightfinale1.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Time Has Been Cruel

    moonknightfinale2.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Temporary Avatar

    moonknightfinale3.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Show Me What You Got

    moonknightfinale4.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Moon Knight Rises

    moonknightfinale5.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Travelers of the Night

    moonknightfinale6.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Silly Old Bird

    moonknightfinale7.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Package Deal

    moonknightfinale8.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Unbalanced

    moonknightfinale9.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    The Pain of the Past

    moonknightfinale10.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Disciples

    moonknightfinale11.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Free to Choose

    moonknightfinale12.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    My Little Scarab

    moonknightfinale13.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    What Reality Looks Like

    moonknightfinale14.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    One Weed From the Garden

    moonknightfinale16.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Balancing the Scales

    moonknightfinale17.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    The Disturbance

    moonknightfinale18.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    Judge, Jury and Executioner

    moonknightfinale19.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prevnext

    The Scarlet Scarab

    moonknightfinale20.jpg
    (Photo: Marvel Studios)
    prev
    Start the Conversation

    of