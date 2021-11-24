More Seasons of Iconic Reality Series Added to Netflix

Netflix has added a pair of new seasons of two of the most beloved reality shows in history, filling in some gaps in its library and exciting fans of Survivor and America’s Next Top Model. Specifically, Netflix has added season 16 and season 37 of Survivor, and America’s Next Top Model seasons 21 and 22. Survivor of course hasn’t been going for 37 years, but instead has more than one season per year, all hosted by Jeff Probst. The show launched in 2000. America’s Next Top Model, hosted by Tyra Banks, aired its first episodes in 2003.

Here’s a quick rundown of what makes each of these series unique, drawn from their respective seasons’ Wikipedia pages:

Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites (season 16) is the show’s third season to include contestants from past seasons, after the all-returning contestant pool from Survivor: All-Stars, along with Survivor: Guatemala, in which two contestants from Survivor: Palau returned for a second chance. It’s one of the best-received seasons in the show’s history, due in no small part to a series of shocking tribal councils that made the second half of the season wildly unpredictable.



Survivor: Season 37, Survivor: David vs. Goliath, features 20 new contestants divided into two tribes embodied by two biblical figures: “David”, composed of ten underdogs who constantly have to overcome obstacles, and “Goliath”, composed of ten overachievers who have used their advantages in life to excel in their fields. The season premiered on September 26, 2018.

The 21st cycle of America’s Next Top Model, subtitled as America’s Next Top Model: Guys & Girls) premiered on August 18, 2014 and was the second season to feature both male and female contestants. Tyra Banks and Kelly Cutrone retained their positions on the judging panel, while runway coach J. Alexander returned to the judging panel, replacing former judge Rob Evans. In keeping with mid-2010s cycles, social media was a factor in eliminations, with public voting taking place on the show’s official page.

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22 was the final season to air on The CW before the series moved to VH1. The finale episode aired on December 4, 2015, ending a long run at The CW that began back when the show first came to UPN before the CBS/Warner Bros. Television pseudo-merger that formed The CW.