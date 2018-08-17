Christian Slater Believes ‘Mr. Robot’ Will End With Season 4

USA Network’s Mr. Robot may soon be coming to an end – at least that’s what series star Christian Slater would have you believe. In a recent interview to promote his new film The Wife, Slater spoke a bit about how production is going on the upcoming Mr. Robot season 4, revealing that it may also be the show’s final season!

Here’s what Slater had to say to Collider, when asked about the state of Mr. Robot Season 4:

“Yeah, Season 4, and I believe that will be the last season. (Show creator) Sam [Esmail] always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline. So, I think that Season 4 will be it. I think they’re in the writers’ room, as we speak, putting it all together, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be, or if I’m gonna be floating in and out of scenes. I have no idea, so we’ll see what happens.”

While that possibility of an imminent ending may seem terrifying to some fans, it shouldn’t come as altogether unexpected news. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail has indeed always maintained a strict stance on only keeping the show going as long as creatively viable, a statement that seemed weighted with a predetermined plan for the series arc. The show itself was presented as a mystery/heist drama, about a very unreliable narrator (Rami Malek and Slater’s split personality hacker, Elliot Anderson / Mr. Robot) who is pulling off one of the greatest anarchic capers of all time, by crushing the old world order of power and money controlling the world. That plan has proceeded through several key phases across seasons 2 and 3, even as Elliot became more aware of, and attempted to reconcile with, the “Mr. Robot” persona based on his late father. The ending of Season 3 saw Elliot reverse his crippling attack on the world economy (Five/Nine), while still being coerced into advancing Whiterose’s plans. That’s set the stage for a final battle, with Elliot and Mr. Robot finally establishing a stable partnership, with the intent of taking down Whiterose for good, and getting himself and his loved ones out from under the Dark Army’s grasp.

By the time of season 4’s start, the major characters of Mr. Robot will indeed all be in position for their final arcs. Surviving supporting characters like Darlene, Angela, Tyrell and Dom have all gone just about as far as they can, storywise, with just some final sacrifices and/or redemption left to tie things up. The same goes for Elliot himself, as seeing him and Mr. Robot united and at full power (so to speak) is pretty much the last place this story has left to go. If Esmail and Co. can wrap up season 4 well, it would make Mr. Robot one of the most cohesively tight and compelling TV show journeys around. And at nearly 50 epiosdes for the complete series, one of the better binge-watching experiences for all those latecomers who “discover” the show after it has wrapped.

Mr. Robot Season 4 will premiere on a date TBA.