Ms. Marvel Debuts First Clip

Khan, smash! Avengers super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) meets the incredible Hulk…cosplayer in the first clip from Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. In the scene, the 16-year-old Captain Marvel fangirl hides a homemade superhero costume inspired by her hero: Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. But when Kamala’s mother, Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), grants her permission to assemble at a costume party themed to Earth’s mightiest heroes, there are conditions: like matching outfits with her father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur),who will chaperone while cosplaying as the Hulk — green body paint and all. Watch the clip below (via @MsMarvelUK).

The Marvel Studios Original series introduces the newest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Ms. Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school — until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

And with great powers, must come great references. Sprinkled throughout the Ms. Marvel trailer are shoutouts to the wider MCU, including nods to Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Thor‘s Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

“I’m a huge, huge Iron Man fan. I know Kamala is more Captain Marvel, but I was very much asking for more Iron Man references in there,” Marvel newcomer Vellani told SFX Magazine. “Like, ‘I think she needs an Iron Man action figure, more Iron Man.’ There was a point where we got to too much Iron Man, that was the note from [producer] Kevin [Feige]!”

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Ms. Marvel is streaming June 8 on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays.