Ms. Marvel Almost Included a Lot of References to Iron Man

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is a big fan of the Marvel Universe, but is also a self-proclaimed Iron Man superfan. The Disney+ series will mark Iman Vellani's first major acting gig, as she portrays Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, the Pakistani hero from Jersey City. Being the new kid on the block in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be intimidating, but Vellani doesn't appear to be shaken by the pressure that comes from joining a billion-dollar franchise. Her extreme fandom for Iron Man almost became too much since the actor kept wanting to include several Iron Man easter eggs throughout Ms. Marvel.

"I'm a huge, huge Iron Man fan. I know Kamala is more Captain Marvel, but I was very much asking for more Iron Man references in there. Like, 'I think she needs an Iron Man action figure, more Iron Man.' There was a point where we got to too much Iron Man, that was the note from Kevin!" Iman Vellani told SFX Magazine (via The Direct).

After finding out she won the role as Ms. Marvel from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Vellani revealed how she went back to watch 2008's Iron Man to mentally prepare. A rewatch of Iron Man was a recurring event anytime the actor hit a milestone while filming Ms. Marvel.

"The first thing I did when I got cast was watch Iron Man again. It's like my comfort movie," she revealed. "Any big milestone we would hit in the show, whether it was filming the scene where Kamala gets her costume or her powers, I would watch Iron Man. It was my reminder that this character exists in the same universe as Tony Stark, which was just the coolest thing in the world for me."

Being the first Pakistani hero in the MCU is a big deal, but Vellani discussed how Kamala has a wonderful support system in her corner, referring to Kamala's family and friends Bruno and Nakia.

"Being the first of anything is very scary. The MCU hasn't seen a character like this before," Vellani added. "With Kamala and me, we have a wonderful support system. Her family is her rock and her friends in Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) in the show are the people that she goes to where she can be herself and where she can get her confidence from. For me, it's also my family and my friends. I think it's really awesome. Ultimately, we just see her become a badass superhero."

