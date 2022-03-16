Ms. Marvel Trailer Reveals First Look at Red Dagger

All eyes were on Kamala Khan in the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ . The trailer also introduced another new hero, Red Dagger, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Red Dagger, played by Aramis Knight, is only in the trailer for a moment, and fans would likely not realize how significant he is if they weren’t familiar with him from Marvel Comics’ Ms. Marvel series. Created by G. Willow Wilson and Mirka Andolfo, Red Dagger is a hero who operates in Pakistan. Red Dagger,a.k.a. Kareem, later participates in a student exchange program that sends him to Kamala’s school while living in her home. Red Dagger and Ms. Marvel have a flirtatious relationship in their superhero personas.

Bisha K. Ali created Ms. Marvel for Disney+ and serves as head writer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are the show’s lead directors, and Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are also directing. The series adapts the character created for Marvel Comics by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Iman Vellani leads the cast as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. The show’s supporting cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are Ms. Marvel‘s executive producers. Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson are co-executive producers.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat said previously during an interview with Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ on June 8th.