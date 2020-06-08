MTV's Movie and TV Awards Delayed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have a profound impact on our entertainment industry, with social distancing guidelines ruling out a lot of the large gatherings that usually come with film and TV production. While restrictions are gradually starting to be eased, we're still a long way away from a lot of events returning back to normal. And according to a new report, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are definitely being affected by that. Variety is now reporting that this year's proceedings will be postponed entirely, as opposed to doing some sort of virtual edition.

A specific date for the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards had never officially been set, although the event usually takes place around this time of year. Last year's event, which was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, ended up airing on June 17th.

According to the report, MTV is still hoping to potentially bring back the Movie & TV Awards later this year, depending on how much the entertainment industry is able to start back up. If it doesn't end up happening in 2020, that would be the first time since its launch in 1992 that it has skipped a year.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards - which were known as the MTV Movie Awards up until 2017 - have been a unique pioneer in the award show landscape. Most notably, in 2017 the awards became gender-neutral, allowing for actors and actresses to be nominated in the same category.

Award shows have had an interesting evolution during the coronavirus pandemic, with both the Kids Choice Awards and the upcoming BET Awards going virtual for the 2020 year. MTV is also reportedly already considering its plans for its iconic Video Music Awards to take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center sometime this September.

Last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards winners included Avengers: Endgame for Best Movie, Game of Thrones for Best Show, Captain Marvel for Best Fight Scene, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Best Villain, and The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss for Best TV Show Performance.

