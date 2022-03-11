MTV Renews Popular Reality Series for Seasons 5 and 6

One popular MTV reality series is coming back for Season 5 and Season 6. Deadline reports that Ex on the Beach is here to make this Spring extra spicy. March 31 will play host to the brand new season and fans can expect 12 episodes this time around. Spain’s Gran Canaria Island will house all of these reality show veterans as this party gets started. As viewers know, Ex on the Beach brings stars from other reality series to tropical locales along with their exes. But, some fresh blood gets injected into the proceedings with explosive results. It’s the kind of tawdry fun that has only increased over the last few years. In the same spirit as the challenge, bringing all of the most loved faces from hits like Love Island, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelorette, Are You The One?, and more makes all the sense in the world. So rejoice in the news and peep a brand new promo for all the drama down below.

“The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes,” MTV says in this season’s description. “As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good.”

All of your major players for Season 5 are Derynn Paige (Double Shot at Love), Ray Gantt (Love Island), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle), David Barta (Paradise Hotel), Kyra Green (Love Island), Arisce Wanzer (Strut), Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance), Ranin Karim and Alain Lorenzo as the singles.

On the Exes side of things are Nicole O’Brien, Caro Viee (Love Island), Emily Salch (Love Island), Sher (Love Island), Kat Dunn (Big Brother), Jamar Lee (Big Brother), Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother), Ricky Rogers (Double Shot At Love), Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club), Dani Coco, Elias, Nicole Amelia, Joelle Brian and Alexis Christina.

When the series got announced, here’s how MTV described the show: “Multi-Platinum rapper and actor Romeo is set to host the social experiment that features 10 romantically embattled reality stars from “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Challenge,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Are You The One?” and “Bad Girls Club” alongside everyday singles who show up for what they think is a run-of-the-mill love and dating show in paradise, only to be completely blindsided by their exes (in some cases multiple) face-to-face. A complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their love can be reignited, or if the flame of romance is gone for good.”

