MTV is bringing back Cribs and some fans can’t believe this is even happening. The network announced that the landmark 2000s series would be making a return on August 11th at 9:30 PM. Each episode will be 30 minutes as they were back in the day. If you weren’t aware, Cribs ran for over 100 episodes 20 years ago and was a staple of their TV lineup during that period with other mainstays like TRL. As the network pivoted to reality series and comedy shows like Ridiculousness, a lot of viewers lamented losing out on those early Aughts favorites. But, rejoice MTV fans, a lot of that old stuff is coming back or more accessible than ever on Paramount+. Things like Cribs, The Real World, and Daria are getting new leases on life from the channel in the coming months or years. Check out what the company had to say about the relaunch today:

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

MTV also included a list of celebs that will be opening their doors for viewers: Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, and TJ Lavin.

MTV Vault describes the beloved series, “Since the only house you’ve seen the inside of in months is probably your own, take a socially distant trip to the homes of your favorite musicians, including 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Redman, and more. MTV Vault is the destination for all your favorite iconic MTV series - Cribs, Punk'd, Silent Library, and more!”

