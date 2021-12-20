Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Season 2 Sneak Peek Teases a Shocking Discovery (Exclusive)

The vast Utah wilderness contains many secrets and unexplored regions, with Season 2 of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch on the Discovery Channel potentially solving an age-old idea that Aztec gold could be hiding underground in the region’s cave system. With weather thwarting the investigation team’s plans in the winter freeze, the new season of the series is pulling out all the stops in hopes of settling the matter once and for all. Check out a sneak peek at Season 2 of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch above before it returns to the Discovery Channel on January 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “Blind Frog Ranch — Duane Ollinger’s sprawling 160-acre property in Utah’s Uintah Basin — continues to reveal its perplexing secrets. After discovering a large wooden box in a flooded cavern, Duane and his team are hellbent on extracting it from the cave, believing it contains the fabled treasure of the Aztecs. Tune in to the all-new season of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, premiering on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After the winter freeze shut down their operation last year, Duane Ollinger and his son Chad, head of ranch security Charlie Snider, world-renowned geologist Eric Drummond, and investigator Jamie Dube return to Blind Frog Ranch to continue their quest for Aztec gold. When attempting to remove the box from the cave results in near-disaster, Eric discovers another incredible mystery: the large rocks that are inside the box have been bored, and contain cylinders of a strange metal that liquefies at room temperature. Could this be part of the Aztec treasure, or is it a new mystery? Nobody is certain.

“But Duane and his team are not alone in their pursuit of the sunken treasure. After finding a remote-operated surveillance camera aiming directly at their worksite, the men suspect they are being watched. Military helicopters buzzing over the property, gun-wielding intruders, and a murder investigation push suspicions to the edge. The men work tirelessly to get into the cavern to secure the box–and its mysterious contents — before someone else beats them to it.

“Finally, after mapping the fault system of the ranch, Eric discovers a dry entrance to the cavern. Wasting no time, Duane drills directly into the cavern and forges a new access point. But when they detect radioactivity emitting from the newly drilled hole, the operation is once again jeopardized. Will Duane decide to risk his life entering the cavern, or risk the possibility of losing the treasure to unknown intruders?”

Check out Season 2 of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch on the Discovery Channel on January 7, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET.