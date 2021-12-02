Discovery Releases Trailer for New Season of BattleBots

The fan-favorite competition series that sees ruthless robots fighting each other to the death is set to return, with BattleBots getting an all-new season starting in January. This season will see 60 teams all competing against one another to come out on top as the best builders, putting their creations to the test in the BattleBox, until only one champion emerges. In honor of the announcement of a new season of the series, Discovery has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below. The new season of BattleBots premieres on the Discovery Channel on January 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “More than 60 teams travel to Las Vegas for a chance to take home the greatest prize in the sport: The Giant Nut. Each night a vicious lineup of bots battle for their lives in the iconic BattleBox but only the toughest will live to see the next round. New Zealand’s End Game currently has the trophy, but teams from the USA are determined to bring it back to America. Will they succeed, or will the trophy find a new home in Europe, Asia, or South America?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“﻿Rivals meet again, more determined than ever to be victorious. Former titleholder Tombstone returns to the BattleBox. After missing the 2020 season, Blacksmith, Minotaur, DUCK!, and Icewave make their triumphant returns to wage war against fan favorites Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Whiplash, and Valkyrie, but only one will be crowned the top bot in the world.

“Adding more excitement to the battles are returning sportscaster Chris Rose and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian to provide play-by-play commentary, along with expert contributions from Pete Abrahamson, a.k.a. The Bot Whisperer, and Faruq Tauheed in the BattleBox as Ring Announcer.”

“Delighted to kick off the new year and welcome viewers back into the BattleBox with 14 all-new episodes filled with some of the most intense bot battles we’ve ever seen,” Scott Lewers, EVP Multiplatform Programming Discovery Factual & Head of Content, Science, shared in a statement. “Thursday night robot fighting action’s back and better than ever!”

BattleBots founder and CEO Edward Roski (Trey) added, “This year’s World Championship was the most exciting ever, and the battles are beyond amazing. The builders did an incredible job raising the bar to a completely new level of imagination, skill, and, frankly, violence. There are shocks and upsets, and heartwarming triumphs over technical and personal challenges. It’s going to be our best ever season, and we can’t wait for the start of January so we can share all the drama with our millions of fans.”

Executive Producer Chris Cowan noted, “The best team in combat sports are back doing their thing, and the competitive firepower brought to bear by our builders in this year’s quest for the Giant Nut is simply unreal. A more stacked field of contenders has never been assembled. Thursday nights are gonna be a blast, literally!”

Check out the new season of BattleBots on the Discovery Channel starting January 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

