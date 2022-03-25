Nancy Drew Spinoff Tom Swift Gets The CW Premiere Date

After nearly a year and a half in development, The CW’s Tom Swift series is officially headed to our screens. On Friday, the network announced that Tom Swift will premiere on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c, following a new episodes of Superman & Lois. The series is a spinoff of The CW’s adaptation of Nancy Drew, which was recently renewed for a fourth season earlier this week. A backdoor pilot for the series previously aired during the most recent season of Nancy Drew, and the project remained in development for months before being ordered to series last August. The network also revealed a first-look photo from the series, which you can check out below.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Tian Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will also star Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene) as Tom’s best friend Zenzi, Marquise Vilsón (The Kitchen, Blindspot) as Tom’s bodyguard Isaac, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl, Bel-Air) as Tom’s mom Lorraine. LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) voices Barclay, Tom’s AI.

The Tom Swift book series first began to be published in 1910, and encompasses more than 100 volumes. The books have been translated into many languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have been multiple attempts to adapt Tom Swift into live-action, with the only successful adaptation being a 1983 television special, The Tom Swift and Linda Craig Mystery Hour.

The Tom Swift series will be written and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire‘s Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Will you be tuning in to The CW’s Tom Swift premiere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Tom Swift will premiere on Tuesday, May 31st at 9/8c on The CW.