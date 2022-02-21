Nancy Drew Spinoff Tom Swift Adds Riverdale, Supergirl Alums

The CW’s Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, is rounding out its cast with Supergirl and Riverdale stars. April Parker Jones, who played Lauren Haley in Season 2 of Supergirl, and Riverdale and Katy Keene star Ashleigh Murray have both joined Tom Swift along with Marquise Vilson (Blindspot), and Albert Mwangi (Bump). They join the previously announced Tian Richards as Tom Swift in the series which was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson.

Jones will play Lorraine Swift, Tom’s mother. The character is described as debutante royalty with a kind heart and her relationship with Tom is close and loving until the aftermath of his father’s disappearance begins to drive a wedge between them. Murray will play Zenzi Fullerton, described as efficient and effervescent but nobody’s fool. Zenzi has been Tom’s best friend since childhood and considers Tom to be family and she is one of the few people who can keep up with him.

Vilson will play Isaac Vega, Tom’s bodyguard, described as trans, pansexual and a consummate badass whose simmering feelings for Tom will never get in the way of his duty and loyalty. Mwangi will play Rowan, a member of the security detail for a Congressman in Tom’s orbit. Rowan is described as having a steely demeanor that hides his mysterious past and his star-crossed interest in Tom.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor (played by Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved. The backdoor pilot also introduced Barclay (voiced by LeVar Burton), an A.I. companion that was created by Tom and serves as his friend and confidant. The CW ordered the Tom Swift spinoff to series last summer.

The Tom Swift series will be written and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire‘s Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

