Nancy Drew: “The Haunting of Nancy Drew” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “The Haunting of Nancy Drew”, the sixteenth episode of Nancy Drew‘s debut season. As the title would suggest, the episode is expected to revolve heavily around Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann), and her ongoing connection to the deaths of both Lucy Sable and Tiffany Hudson. You can check out the synopsis, which hints at Nancy finding a “devastating truth”, below!

“TRUTH – While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) unravels what happened the night Lucy died. While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devasting truth.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz.”

The CW’s take on Nancy Drew has certainly subverted what people expect from the iconic girl detective, in part thanks to the supernatural element of the series.

“It’s been really fun because I, Kennedy, am a total scaredy pants who can’t watch horror movies.” McMann shared in a previous interview. “I do get really freaked out, but I love the concept of it. I’m somebody that’s like, “Yeah, I think I can do it. Sure, I’ll watch it.” And then, I regret it immediately. I always really wanna love it, so to get to act in it is perfect because I’m not scared. I know what’s going on, and it’s a cool way to interact with those elements. And it’s really cool, the way we shoot it. It’s very creative. There’s a lot of seeing things in reflections. It’s just really cool and interesting to see how it’s all shot, and it’s really fun.”

“It’s fun to throw yourself into that state of fear, for that character’s experience, at that moment,” McMann continued. “I’m sure some people do, but you don’t really get to experience the feeling of seeing a ghost in the mirror, or something. That’s such a fun part of acting because you’re getting to live out a bunch of things that you wouldn’t normally get to live out, in your real life. It’s just extending and expanding the scope of your own life, by pretending that these things are happening.”

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Haunting of Nancy Drew” will air on March 11th.