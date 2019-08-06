Nancy Drew: New Pilot Photos Released

The latest incarnation of Nancy Drew is set to hit TV screens this fall, and The CW has provided yet another look at what to expect with the series. Four new stills have been released for the show’s upcoming pilot episode, ahead of its October debut.

Nancy Drew follows the 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy is seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating, because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it! We were all on our toes and I know CBS felt the same way. CBS Studios have had the rights for a while. So it feels really good to be able to fulfill those dreams for all of us.”

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.

