‘Cosmos’ Host Neil deGrasse Tyson Being Investigated Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Renowned astrophysicist and host of Cosmos Neil deGrasse Tyson is being investigated by the two networks that produce his show because of recent sexual misconduct allegations. According to a report from Deadline, the allegations are something they are investigating promptly.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is a Peabody-winning series that debuted in 2014 featuring Tyson as the host. A follow-up to Cosmos: A Personal Voyage (1980), the series follows Tyson as he discusses various scientific topics. The original 13-episode — which aired on Fox before being replayed on the National Geographic Channel — was met with critical acclaim from critics and fans alike.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” show producers in a statement to Deadline. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

“We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

According to the statement, two women have come forward with their separate instances of alleged misconduct. Dr. Katelyn N. Allers — Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Bucknell University — alleges that Tyson groped her at an after party following an industry meeting in 2009 with a former assistant — Ashley Watson — claimed she was forced to leave her role over inappropriate advances.

Deadline states that these two women join Tchiya Amet, another woman who accused Tyson of misconduct over a year ago.

Another season of the show — Cosmos: Possible Worlds — is slated to debut on March 3, 2019 on Fox although it’s unclear at the moment if these accusations will have any effect on the show’s release.

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts a reboot of Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos,” the landmark 1980 PBS series that explored all aspects of the universe. The new version features an upgrade of the Cosmic Calendar, and is co-produced by Ann Druyan, Sagan’s widow.