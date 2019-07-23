Netflix Announces Seven New Original Series, Including How To Train Your Dragon Spinoff

Netflix just announced a slew of new content set to hit its streaming service, and it will especially delight kids ages 2 – 6. Netflix announced seven new original preschool series from a host of talented creators, and the preschool slate even includes a How To Train Your Dragon spinoff called DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders. The new series will put the spotlight on twins Dak and Leyla, who are able to communicate with Dragons after being raised by them, and that opens up a host of new possibilities for fans of the franchise. That won’t be the only new shot joining the service though, and the full roster includes Hello Ninja, StarBeam, DreamWorks Go, Dog. Go!, What-To-Doodles, Izzy Bee’s Koala World, and Emily’s Wonder Lab.

“With high-quality, age-appropriate programming for kids at every age and stage, we want to help young people find and connect with the stories and characters they love on Netflix,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix. “We are also here to empower parents to find the shows that are just right for their families during whatever time they feel is appropriate to enjoy entertainment.”

You can check out the full line-up below.

DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders (2019) is a CG animated comedy adventure series that opens a brand new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The all-new series is about twins, Dak and Leyla, who because they were raised by dragons, share a unique ability to communicate with them. The brother and sister lead a team of five young dragons that spend their days rescuing other dragons, and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor.

Executive Producers: Emmy Award winner Jack Thomas (Dragons: Race to the Edge, The Fairly OddParents) as executive producer and Brian K. Roberts (VeggieTales in the House) as co-executive producer.

Director: TJ Sullivan (Barnyard, Beware the Batman)

Hello Ninja (2019) For Wesley and his best friend Georgie, every day is an adventure. When Wesley puts his hands together, bows to his reflection and says the words, “Hello, Ninja” his surroundings instantly transform into an enchanting Ninja world. From Atomic Cartoons, a Thunderbird Company, this CG animated series is based on the picture book of the same name from author N.D. Wilson.

Executive Producer: N.D. Wilson

EP/showrunner: Mark Palmer (Treehouse Detectives, Kim Possible)

Story Editor: Susan Kim (Wonder Pets, Handy Manny)

Director: Michael Dowding (Slugterra, Reboot)

StarBeam (2020) Zoey is excited to tackle second grade, but when danger beckons, she sneaks away and – with her signature call out “It’s time to shine!” – transforms into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful and most enthusiastic superhero to ever sip from a juicebox. StarBeam is a CG animated series produced by Kickstart Entertainment.

Executive Producers: Jason Netter (Preacher), Loris Kramer Lunsford. (Johnny Test), and Heather Puttock (Ready Jet Go!)

Head Writer: Noelle Wright (Doc McStuffins, Super Monsters)

DreamWorks Go, Dog. Go! (2020) is a CG animated series produced by DreamWorks Animation and DHX Media, based on the beloved, classic children’s book by P. D. Eastman, published by Random House Children’s Books. Every dog wants to go! Go fast, go far, go to a big dog party in a tree. The series follows young pup Tag Barker and her adventures in Pawston, a colorful community of dogs on the go.

Showrunner / Executive Producer: Adam Peltzman (Odd Squad, Wallykazam)

What-To-Doodles (2020) A team of adventurous and lovable young creatures play, grow, laugh, learn, and sing together in this CG animated series that teaches young viewers “what to do” in everyday social experiences and firsts. Created by Art Spigel and Hannah Kole, the series is produced by creative production company 7ate9 Entertainment.

Story Editor: Doug Wood (Molly of Denali, Bob the Builder)

Izzy Bee’s Koala World (2020) 11-year old Izzy Bee, known affectionately as the Koala Whisperer, lives on Australia’s Magnetic Island where she rescues and rehabilitates koalas with her veterinarian Mom, Ali and her dad, Tim. This non-fiction series is produced in partnership with The Dodo and Nomadica Films.

Executive Producers: Jared McGillard (Dodo Heroes, Last Alaskans), Izzie Lerer (Founder/Chief Creative Officer The Dodo, Dodo Heroes), Suzanne Kolb (Dodo Heroes, The Swim), Elizabeth Keyishian (Sesame Street, Paw Patrol, Astroblast)

Producers: David Glauber (Snug’s House, Toca Boca: Toca TV), John Collin (Dodo Heroes)

Emily’s Wonder Lab (2020) Discover what makes STEAM fun with these visual demonstrations that will blow your mind! Acclaimed science communicator Emily Calandrelli takes kids through lively experiments and entertaining activities in this new live-action series created and produced by Bunim Murray Productions (The Real World, Crystal Maze, Keeping up with the Kardashians).

Executive Producer & Host: Emily Calandrelli (Xploration Outer Space, Bill Nye Saves the World)

Executive Producers: Gil Goldschein, Maria Peppin, Trish Gold

