Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer For Bling Empire: New York





Bling Empire is moving to the Big Apple with Bling Empire: New York. Netflix announced the spinoff today and fans are trying to contain their excitement. People will remember Season 2's ending that saw Dorothy Wang go wheels up to the East Coast. Luxury is always the name of the game on the Netflix series and fans should expect more of that in droves with the spinoff series. During the trailer Wang says, "I'm hoping that I'll vibe with New York guys more than LA guys. I'm single, ready to mingle." So, we're getting even more of a love arc for one of the fan favorites this time around. However, Tina Leung also joins the party out in New York. Bling Empire will ingratiate an entire new group of billionaires, CEOs and fashion icons for people to enjoy. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

The platform has a profile for the New York newcomer: "Dorothy Wang is no stranger to reality TV, having previously starred in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. A Chinese American born and raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy is the daughter of billionaire tycoon Roger Wang, the founder and chairman of Golden Eagle International, a conglomerate with businesses in real estate, retail, automotive services and more. An avid globetrotter, Dorothy likes to share travel tips on her website. She also has a longstanding beef with a certain member of the BlingEmpire social circle."

Over at TUDUM, Netflix described what's on deck in the third season of their beloved reality series: "When we last left off with the cast, Christine is grappling with an unnamed source's claim that Anna wants to "end" her. Kevin and Kim are at odds after attempting to turn their friendship into something more, and Kane and Kevin's friendship takes a hit after Kane tells Kim about Kevin's supposed tryst with another woman. And, of course, Kelly's ex Andrew comes back into the picture, potentially throwing a wrench into the healing journey she'd undergone during the season."

"Over the course of 10 new 40-minute episodes, the crew navigates the fallout of Season 2's revelations. Along the way, we see more of Christine's fertility journey, and the show delves deeper into Kevin's sobriety journey as well as his exploration into his birth family's history."

Are you excited about more Bling Empire? Let us know down in the comments!