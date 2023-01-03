1899 Fans Upset Netflix Cancelled Series on a Cliffhanger

1899 fans are upset with Netflix for ending the series on a cliffhanger. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese show as it premiered on the platform. Netflix has become filled with these sorts of mystery-horror spectacles as the years have stretched on. However, it has also become a normal sight to see these kinds of shows end without meaningful resolution. In this case, the Kerberos' complete fate will remain unknown to the chagrin of the numerous viewers who were invested.

Dark proved to be a big hit with the fans before, and it seemed likely that the success would carry over to this new voyage. Now, 1899 joins the veritable ship graveyard that exists on the margins of Netflix. Maybe the fans will be as lucky as the Warrior Nun community and successfully push for closure on some other shore. Check out the reaction to the finale and Netflix's decision for yourself down below!

As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season… We are all truly devastated by this fact. This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family🖤 Thank you all for watching

x L pic.twitter.com/HMs8PVDQQ8 — LUCAS LYNGGAARD TØNNESEN🜃 (@Lucashewnut) January 2, 2023

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark," reads a synopsis of 1899 .

1899 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Did you enjoy Netflix's latest spooky series? Are you hoping for a miracle continuation? Let us know down in the comments!