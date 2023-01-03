1899 Fans Upset Netflix Cancelled Series on a Cliffhanger
1899 fans are upset with Netflix for ending the series on a cliffhanger. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese show as it premiered on the platform. Netflix has become filled with these sorts of mystery-horror spectacles as the years have stretched on. However, it has also become a normal sight to see these kinds of shows end without meaningful resolution. In this case, the Kerberos' complete fate will remain unknown to the chagrin of the numerous viewers who were invested.
Dark proved to be a big hit with the fans before, and it seemed likely that the success would carry over to this new voyage. Now, 1899 joins the veritable ship graveyard that exists on the margins of Netflix. Maybe the fans will be as lucky as the Warrior Nun community and successfully push for closure on some other shore. Check out the reaction to the finale and Netflix's decision for yourself down below!
As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season… We are all truly devastated by this fact. This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family🖤 Thank you all for watching— LUCAS LYNGGAARD TØNNESEN🜃 (@Lucashewnut) January 2, 2023
x L pic.twitter.com/HMs8PVDQQ8
"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark," reads a synopsis of 1899 .
1899 is currently streaming on Netflix.
Did you enjoy Netflix's latest spooky series? Are you hoping for a miracle continuation? Let us know down in the comments!
A lot of people are fed up
prevnext
Netflix is turning into a library of unfinished stories with no ending. If they think this is a good long-term strategy, they will be in for a rude awakening fairly soon.— Ena Jovovic (@Ena_Jovovic) January 2, 2023
#1899Netflix
A little strange
prevnext
This is what I don't get. Numbers aside, why does Netflix choose a team and a story that has a set three-season arc, only to then possibly be willing to cancel it if it doesn't have a set amount of numbers with a story untold? Make it make sense. #1899Netflix https://t.co/4wfQ9u2Sl8— Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) January 2, 2023
It's not just Netflix either
prevnext
Netflix will have 300 shows about people cooking and fuck boys on desert islands, but you cancel literally every original or good show? What is even the point #1899Netflix— Emily (@ohholymountain_) January 2, 2023
Would be nice
prevnext
Dear @Netflix – I personally know how it feels to have your series canceled on a cliffhanger. It's deeply heartbreaking. So trust me when I say: Canceling 1899 goes against audience desire, finality & the magic of cinema. So keep cinema magic alive & renew #1899Netflix#Save1899 pic.twitter.com/2OmbUY6Kpj— Matthew Ewald 🜃 (@Matthew__Ewald) January 2, 2023
The fans are mobilizing
prevnext
The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I'm beyond devastated that it has been cancelled. #1899Netflix #save1899 pic.twitter.com/TpV3ayJ4B5— Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) January 2, 2023
Villain origin vibes
prevnext
Apprently 2023 is the year I found my villain origin story! #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/WclFg5kA7v— Nguyên Lê 🍥 (@nle318) January 2, 2023
What else can you say?
prevnext
I honestly don’t know what to say…1899 got cancelled 💔 pic.twitter.com/P27j4jF1ZZ— Save 1899 🜃 (@1899Netflix) January 2, 2023
Frustration abounds
prev
I honestly feel like Netflix just need to stop greenlighting complex multi-season stories when they're so jittery about renewals.
If you don't want to commit, stick to movies or miniseries and let the other platforms pick up longform storytelling.#1899Netflix https://t.co/K4R0HNNwdV— Matt Davidson (@followthereader) January 2, 2023