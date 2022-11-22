Netflix Users Need to Make This Pivotal Change to Settings Before Watching 1899

Netflix's new mystery series, 1899, drew a lot of attention from subscribers ahead of its debut because it comes from the same creative team that delivered the hit show Dark. A lot of people have been tuning in to check out the series since it debuted last week, but some have found things confusing, thanks in large part to an automatic setting that makes 1899 a lot harder to understand.

1899 features characters speaking multiple different languages throughout the series, including English, German, and Spanish. The language barriers are an important part of the show, but that may not come through for some viewers. On some Netflix accounts, the show is defaulted to the English dub audio track. That means everyone is speaking English in the version you're watching, regardless of what language the character is supposed to be speaking.

In the English dub, all languages are translated to English. This means that the characters speaking English have no change, but everyone else has different actors dubbing over their lines with different voices. It also eliminates any communication issues that are supposed to be present between characters, keeping quite a few scenes from making any sense to those watching.

How to Fix 1899 Audio on Netflix?

In order to have the best experience with 1899, you need to switch the audio and subtitle options. You can find these settings by clicking the speech bubble at the bottom of the screen once you start an episode of 1899.

For the audio, you want to choose English [Original], which will give you all of the various languages in their original form, performed by the actors you're seeing on screen. Along with that, you'll need to make sure the subtitles are on, so you'll need to choose English [CC] under the subtitles option (right next to the audio).

1899 stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume.

