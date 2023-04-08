Netflix Cancels Steamy Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

Netflix is closing the door on a fan-favorite series after Season 2. Variety reports that Sex/Life won't be coming back for Season 3 on the streamer. As is usually the case, Netflix argues that he second salvo of episodes delivered some emotional closure. Viewers were "satisfied" with the outcomes for the main characters, so that's the end. Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, and Mike Vogel had done an admirable job taking viewers through this one woman's fictional life. Well, not only that, but providing risqué material as well. (A surefire factor in getting that second season on the streamer.) Devos told EW what this show offered after it's breakout success.

"It's about choices. It's about going left when you could have gone right. It's about desire. It [asks]: Do you have to give up one part of yourself in order to fulfill another role? And on top of the thought-provoking things it brings up, it's just sexy and fun," Demos said. "When people ask me, 'What do you hope the takeaway is?' I truly believe this: It's going to be based on the individual, because you can relate to it or even if you don't, you may know someone [who would]. Or you just love the show because it's a wild ride. I think it's cool that it makes you question things. It's okay to question things."

Sex/Life Star Speaks Out On Difficulties With Season 2

Shahi spoke to the Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast about her struggles on Season 2. "I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Shahi began. "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that... I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I'm never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can't lie. And it was definitely a challenge."

"There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging," Shahi continued. "But that's part of what I do. I'm not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I'm not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable. They always say is that it's about the viewership. If it does astronomically high and is hugely successful, then it's in their interest to bring it back. If it doesn't, then it's not in their interest to bring it."

Are you sad to hear there won't be a Season 3 of Sex/Life? Let us know down in the comments!