Fan-Favorite Series Not Leaving Netflix Following Outcry

There is always money in the banana stand, and there will (for now) always be Arrested Development on Netflix. On Friday, a tweet from the popular streaming service revealed that all five seasons of Arrested Development will be remaining on the platform after all. This comes after reports from last month suggested that the entire series, including the two seasons produced exclusively for Netflix, would be leaving the platform at some point in March. Arrested Development originally aired for three seasons on Fox between 2003 and 2006, before being "rescued" by Netflix and airing its fourth and fifth season in 2013 and 2019.

This would have been the latest instance of Netflix removing its own original content from its platform, after Marvel's "Defendersverse" franchise of shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher — left the platform for Disney+. The streamer also got close to removing its first-ever original series, Lilyhammer, but a last-minute deal kept it streaming on the platform.

The Bluths aren’t going anywhere!



Arrested Development is staying on Netflix! And there’s only one way to celebrate: pic.twitter.com/NlrSoBYk8t — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023

What is Arrested Development about?

In Arrested Development, level-headed son Michael Bluth takes over family affairs after his father is imprisoned. But the rest of his spoiled, dysfunctional family are making his job unbearable.

The series featured an ensemble cast that included Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, and Jessica Walter, with Ron Howard serving as the series' narrator. The series featured a number of guest stars, including Henry Winkler, Liza Minnelli, Carl Weathers, John Beard, Mae Whitman, Charlize Theron, Judy Greer, Ed Begley, Jr., Christine Taylor, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Amy Poehler, Jane Lynch, and Rob Corddry.

Will there be an Arrested Development Season 6?

A lot of factors have stood in the way of Arrested Development returning for new episodes — in addition to Season 5 being met with a less-than-positive response from fans, the season was met with controversy after Walter alleged that she was verbally harassed by Tambor. Walter also passed away in 2021, further casting doubt on the idea of a Bluth family return.

"I actually don't know if [season 6] is a possibility or not," Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, said in 2018. "We haven't discussed it at all."

What do you think of Netflix keeping all seasons of Arrested Development after all? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!